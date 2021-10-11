CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Beck Malenstyn: Dropped to minors

Malenstyn was demoted to AHL Hershey on Monday. Malenstyn missed all of last season with an Achilles injury but returned to the ice this preseason. He's been held scoreless in three career NHL games and scored 15 points in 46 appearances with AHL Hershey during the 2019-20 campaign.

