Man accused of stabbing woman at Springfield hospital

A man is now charged with assault for allegedly stabbing the mother of his child at a hospital surgery center in Springfield, Missouri.

KYTV-TV reported Monday that Charles D. Turner was charged with first-degree domestic assault. Turner is in custody and it isn't clear if he has an attorney.

The stabbing happened Friday in a stairwell at the Mercy Surgery Center, near Mercy Hospital. The victim worked in the ministry of the hospital. Investigators have not released her name. Police say she is in stable condition.

Investigators say Turner became upset he could not visit his daughter after he and the victim broke up.

The stabbing forced police to evacuate the center to make sure the building was safe. Hours later, police announced that the suspect was in custody.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.