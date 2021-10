More north country towns and villages have decided to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries in their borders, but some are still deciding. On Wednesday night, the Copenhagen Village Board of Trustees unanimously voted to pass an opt-out law, preventing any cannabis dispensaries or lounge-style consumption sites from opening. They’re the latest north country community to make the move, joining a growing league of towns and villages that have said they don’t want pot sales in their communities, at least for now.

