Obits Blackout Claims That Reagan Conspired to Keep Hostages in Iran Until After 1980 Election

By Jon Schwarz
The Intercept
The Intercept
 3 days ago
There have been remarkably few U.S. obituaries for such a significant figure. Only one mentions what is probably the most important fact about Bani-Sadr’s life from the perspective of American politics: He claimed that Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign colluded with the post-revolution Iranian government to keep U.S. hostages in Iran until after that year’s election.

#Hostage#Obituary#Election#American#Iranian
The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

