Obits Blackout Claims That Reagan Conspired to Keep Hostages in Iran Until After 1980 Election
There have been remarkably few U.S. obituaries for such a significant figure. Only one mentions what is probably the most important fact about Bani-Sadr’s life from the perspective of American politics: He claimed that Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign colluded with the post-revolution Iranian government to keep U.S. hostages in Iran until after that year’s election.theintercept.com
Comments / 0