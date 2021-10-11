CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Participate in Jewish Museum Educator Workshop: From the New Yorker to Shrek: The Art of William Steig

By NYC Department of Education
Opportunity at a Glance: Explore the work of celebrated author and illustrator William Steig, subject of the exhibition From The New Yorker to Shrek: The Art of William Steig, which was on view at the Jewish Museum in 2007. William Steig was renowned as both a brilliant cartoonist and beloved author of numerous children’s books including Shrek, Sylvester and the Magic Pebble, and many more. Hear from Maggie Steig, the illustrator’s daughter, as she shares insights into her father’s work and artistic process. Following the talk, a Jewish Museum educator will facilitate a discussion of select works of art and a related activity.

