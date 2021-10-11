CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Join Us for an Online Workshop – Reggio-Emilia Workshop at Bank Street

By NYC Department of Education
iteachnyc.net
 5 days ago

Opportunity at a Glance: The early childhood program found in Reggio-Emilia, Italy, incorporates an emphasis on the following:. The importance of the community of learners. Much of this philosophy reflects the culture of the Italians and is difficult to re-create in the United States. This online workshop is meant to provide an introduction to the approach and will attempt to bridge the Reggio-Emilia theory with American culture.

iteachnyc.net

Comments / 0

Related
iteachnyc.net

Participate in an Online Workshop on Constructing a Democratic Classroom via Bank Street

Open to: Early Childhood and Elementary School Teachers. Opportunity at a Glance: Join us and participate in an online workshop on Constructing a Democratic Classroom via Bank Street. Routines, rules, and transitions may be thought of as providing the framework for the daily life of the classroom. The way in which they are constructed and carried out strongly affects the social, moral, and academic atmosphere in the setting.
EDUCATION
Register Citizen

LARC receives Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation grant for art workshops

TORRINGTON — LARC has been awarded a grant from Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation to fund an art workshop at the Five Points Center for the Visual Arts. Twelve individuals in LARC’s Day Support Option (DSO) attend a one-hour weekly class at Five Points’ new arts center on University Drive in Torrington. The classes are taught by Noel Croce, associate director, who has been with Five Points Gallery for many years.
TORRINGTON, CT
Payson Roundup

Parents offered free online Positive Discipline workshops

Do you want to help your children develop self-discipline, responsibility, cooperation, and problem-solving skills? A new free, online once-a-week class series begins Tuesday, Oct. 19 through University of Arizona’s Gila County Cooperative Extension. The Positive Discipline program empowers and educates parents and guardians, helping take a positive approach to discipline.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
advantagenews.com

Godfrey to host parks workshop

The village of Godfrey is asking residents and community members to stop by Homer Adams Park — the park behind Godfrey Village Hall — on Thursday to attend an open house. The topic is the master plan for the village’s parks. It’s an open house format, so you can come and go as you please.
GODFREY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Street#Reggio Emilia Workshop#Italians#American
thereflector.com

Free online workshops promote composting, sustainable living

Clark County’s Master Composter Recycler program has scheduled a series of free composting webinars this fall. Pre-registration is required for all webinars, stated a news release. Below is a list of upcoming webinars:. Backyard composting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Learn how to construct a compost pile...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
the university of hawai'i system

Need help applying to Hawai‘i CC? Join an ‘Application Tuesday’ virtual workshop

Hawai‘i Community College will host virtual workshops for prospective students who want to enroll for the Spring 2022 or Fall 2022 semesters. Join “Application Tuesdays” and get help completing the Hawai’i Community College online application. (Application deadline for Spring 2022 is December 15). The workshops are offered via Zoom and...
HONOLULU, HI
TheConversationAU

Caring or killing: harmful gender stereotypes kick in early — and may be keeping girls away from STEM

Gender stereotypes begin in early childhood. Bright pink “toys for girls” and blue “toys for boys” are sold on store shelves around the world. In the boys’ section you’ll find science, construction and warfare toys — perhaps a motorised robot, or a telescope. In the girls’ lane you’ll get toys related to cleaning, prams, dolls, kitchens, makeup, jewellery and crafts. Our research, published this week, shows by the early years of primary school, gender stereotypes from a variety of sources have already influenced children — leading them to aspire to “traditional” male and female vocations. This flows into lower numbers...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The 74

Black and Brown School Leaders are Essential for Educational Equity

Authentic connections among educators, students, parents and their community are critical for the success of a school. These connections are essential in pursuing equity, addressing opportunity gaps and supporting Black and brown students.   Unfortunately, between the underrepresentation of Black teachers and school leaders and the utter failure of teacher training programs to adequately prepare educators […]
EDUCATION
kidsburgh.org

Public Art and Design Workshop

For Grades 6-8 Public Art is way to bring more vibrancy and creativity into people’s lives. After we explore a nearby public art piece in the Cultural District, you will transform the windows of the Trust Arts Education Center into a beautiful piece of public art.
VISUAL ART
AFP

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university. Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Medicare workshop scheduled for library

GREENFIELD — Learn the basics of Medicare in a workshop 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Hancock County Public Library. “Medicare 101” will feature Kit Paternoster, a counselor with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). Open enrollment for people turning 65 is held annually from Oct. 15-Dec. 7. SHIP counselors offer neutral and unbiased advice and their help is free. There will also be opportunities to sign up for individual counseling sessions.
GREENFIELD, IN
iteachnyc.net

New York Thursdays Sweepstakes

Opportunity at a Glance: New York Thursdays brings local food from New York State to New York City Department of Education public school cafeterias. Extend this learning from the cafeteria to the classroom by taking your students on a video field trip to a New York dairy farm for the chance to win a prize valued at up to $5,000 for your school. Sponsored by the American Dairy Council, the Sweepstakes takes place from Thursday October 7th, 2021 – Thursday November 18th, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
odu.edu

Arts & Letters Internship Workshop

Virtual Session - The Internship Workshop is designed to assist those who are beginning the internship process. The workshop will conduct an overview of the internship process, improving your resume, cover letter, and interviewing skills. Resources will also be discussed in order to best support you in the best way possible.
NORFOLK, VA
ourherald.com

River Corridors Workshop

On Saturday, Oct. 2 a public meeting and workshop took place, organized by VT Coverts: Woodlands for Wildlife on “River Corridors for Wildlife” at Granville’s Corner School Resource Center. Presentations were delivered by Greg Russ of White River Partnership and Steve Libby of Vermont River Conservancy, followed by a field trip along the riparian zone and in the river meander […]
GRANVILLE, VT
nprnsb.org

YouthWell Virtual Wellness Workshop

YouthWell presents Building healthy relationships can improve mental health, a free virtual workshop on Sunday, October 24th, 4:30 – 6:00 pm. Students (ages 12-25), parents, and teachers will learn from a panel tips for building healthy relationships and how to set boundaries. They learn how to recognize when a friendship may be toxic or unhealthy. They learn how to support a friend or your child who has been sexually assaulted. They learn what consent means and how to report sexual assault and the resources that are available.
MENTAL HEALTH
wgvunews.org

Indigenous Clay Workshop

Culture Works and the Outdoor Discovery Center partner to provide an authentic natural ceramic experience. This indigenous Clay Workshop is a unique opportunity for those interested in pottery and local indigenous culture. We talk to Program Developer at Culture Works, Erin Drews.
DESIGN
vt.edu

Workshop on enhancing intercultural learning

From the Global Education Office, part of Outreach and International Affairs. The Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, College of Natural Resources and the Environment, and the Global Education Office are sponsoring a workshop on Enhancing Intercultural Learning Through Education Abroad, on Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy