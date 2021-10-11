Join Us for an Online Workshop – Reggio-Emilia Workshop at Bank Street
Opportunity at a Glance: The early childhood program found in Reggio-Emilia, Italy, incorporates an emphasis on the following:. The importance of the community of learners. Much of this philosophy reflects the culture of the Italians and is difficult to re-create in the United States. This online workshop is meant to provide an introduction to the approach and will attempt to bridge the Reggio-Emilia theory with American culture.iteachnyc.net
