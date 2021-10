“We wanted a place that was accessible, warm and welcoming,” says Joel Malin of Modern Times, the vintage furniture, art and design shop that he opened with his wife Amy in Melbourne in 2012. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a student, an architect or someone who works in a café down the road – if you’re interested in design and you want to talk about it, learn about it and look at it, you’re one of us.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO