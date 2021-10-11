CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21Vianet Looks for New Chapter With Name Change

By The Bamboo Works
Business Insider
 3 days ago

21Vianet’s shareholders have approved changing its name to VNET Group. The move marks the latest change for the company, following the arrival of new CFO in April and the recent departure of its COO. By Doug Young. With all the turbulence in U.S.-China relations, 2021 could well go down as...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Microsoft To Shut Down LinkedIn In China

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday announced that it is shutting down the localized version of LinkedIn in China, as the tech giant faces "more challenging operating environment" in the Asian country. LinkedIn, which was launched in China in February 2014, was the last major U.S. social...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Compass Diversified Divests Advanced Circuits To Tempo Automation

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) has agreed to sell its majority-owned subsidiary, Compass AC Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Advanced Circuits, Inc., to Tempo Automation, Inc. In connection with the deal, Tempo Automation entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV), a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Electrameccanica Partners With Bosch To Launch Service Network

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) has signed an agreement with Robert Bosch LLC to establish a service network of independent automobile repair shops approved by Bosch. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. The Bosch Car Service Network will support service and maintenance operations for Electrameccanica's SOLO EV, starting...
BUSINESS
CNBC

A $200 billion money manager on why every stock market investor should be ready to go to cash

Market volatility is up and valuations in the S&P 500 may tempt stock investors to go to cash, especially if Q3 earnings disappoint. For most investors, it should not be a binary decision between being in stocks or out, according to Ashbel Williams, who recently retired as head of the roughly $200 billion investment portfolio for the Florida State Board of Administration.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Stifel 'Cautious' On This Semiconductor Stock; UBS Initiates With Neutral Rating

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) with a Hold rating and a $45 price target, implying a 5% upside. The analyst supports its gross margin expansion strategy but finds it "difficult to ignore the unsustainable industry conditions," characterized by highly extended lead times and worsening supply chain conditions.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Primoris Bags $115M In Energy/Renewables Segment Contracts

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has secured seven heavy civil awards with a combined value of over $115 million. The projects were procured by the company's Energy/Renewables Segment and are located across the Southwest. The start dates begin as early as the fourth quarter of 2021 and end in the back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Citi Turns Bullish On This Software Company With Double Upgrade

Citi analyst Jim Suva double upgraded NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Buy from Sell with a $120 price target, implying a 30% upside. The company is in the "early innings of a successful transition to cloud storage with multi-cloud usage just emerging," Suva notes. The analyst's channel checks show that NetApp...
STOCKS
Business Insider

New Zealand Manufacturing Index Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday see September results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity, In August, the PMI score was 40.1. Indonesia will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 50...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Vivid Seats Adds DraftKings As Investor: Here's The Details

A leading ticketing marketplace has added a big investor on its path to becoming public. What Happened: Vivid Seats, which is going public with Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HZAC), announced that DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) is investing in the company. The investment comes as part of the PIPE as the company completes...
GAMBLING

