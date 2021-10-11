CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Thursdays Sweepstakes

By NYC Department of Education
iteachnyc.net
 5 days ago

Opportunity at a Glance: New York Thursdays brings local food from New York State to New York City Department of Education public school cafeterias. Extend this learning from the cafeteria to the classroom by taking your students on a video field trip to a New York dairy farm for the chance to win a prize valued at up to $5,000 for your school. Sponsored by the American Dairy Council, the Sweepstakes takes place from Thursday October 7th, 2021 – Thursday November 18th, 2021.

