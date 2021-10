Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall recently said that, although the city has 853 beds for people experiencing homelessness, we still need at least 300 more. In reading commentary about this issue, I observed that some members of our community have the idea that providing fewer resources to people experiencing homelessness would alleviate the problem. They are of the belief that if people living on the street are not being given free food and shelter, they are more likely to find a way out of homelessness. I believe the opposite is true. To help individuals experiencing homelessness, we need more resources, not less.

