UChicago first-year students meet with and learn from community leaders

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngage Chicago orientation event encourages first-year students to embrace the city. In a classroom full of first-year University of Chicago students last month, local nonprofit leader Charles Walton laughed as he recounted all the things that Chicago-set TV dramas get wrong about his hometown. Characters will refer to going west down a street that runs north and south, for instance, and action only unfolds in one concentrated area.

