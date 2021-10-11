CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning Continues Today For Gusty Wind and Low Humidity .Gusty north to northeast wind across portions of interior Northern California, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, will maintain areas of critical fire weather conditions today into early evening. Gusty wind possible again Thursday into early Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, 268, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, 268, and 279. * WIND...North to northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, locally stronger wind near favored gaps and canyons and in portions of the Central Valley. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidities 6 to 21 percent today. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

#Butte#Sacramento Valley#Central Valley#Extreme Weather#Northern Motherlode#Anador#Northern Sierra#Lassen Np#Plumas#Lassen Nf#Trinity Nf#Southern#Calaveras#Toulumne Counties#Far Western Placer

