Holiday shopping crunch predicted as cargo gets jammed in port traffic

‘Just as we’re at the beginning of some measure of success, the state wants to cut rebates by half. What’s that about?’. New Jersey’s ChargeUp electric vehicle rebate program is an unqualified success. By providing an on-the-hood rebate to buyers, New Jersey significantly increased the sale of electric vehicles. Remarkably, during a global pandemic, the program in its first year ran through a year’s worth of funding in three months. Many prospective buyers waited nine months for the program to reopen and, when it did, it ran out of funding again — this time after only 10 weeks.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO