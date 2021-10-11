CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday shopping crunch predicted as cargo gets jammed in port traffic

By Brenda Flanagan
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 3 days ago
“Merchandise that isn’t in distribution centers now — or within the next month or so — is not going to be available to purchase for the Christmas season,” predicts Tom Heimgartner, a trucking operator in Port Newark, who says cargo is backing up at U.S. ports and clogging distribution centers in a monumental transportation traffic jam. Supply-chain experts blame shortages of everything from shipping containers to port workers and truck drivers, who can make more money working for Amazon.

