MAC Hypnotizing Holiday Powerpoint Pencils Reviews & Swatches

Urban Decay Cosmic Energy 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil (Eyeliner) ($22.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a medium, yellowy gold with moderate warm undertones and a shimmery finish. It had sheer color coverage in a single layer, which did not build up well at all; the product looked more and more uneven with little added opacity when I tried to layer it. The consistency was almost fragile as it had a tendency to get mushed and breakoff during use, so it seemed overly emollient. This shade seemed to last seven hours on me, but it was hard to tell as it was quite sheer.

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO