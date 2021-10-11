CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

MAC Hypnotizing Holiday Powerpoint Pencils Reviews & Swatches

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAC Copper Field Powerpoint Eyeliner ($21.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a medium-dark red with strong, warm orange undertones and truer red pearl throughout. It had semi-sheer color payoff in a single layer, which was buildable to mostly opaque coverage with three layers. The texture had a lot of glide, which made it harder to deposit color evenly, though it wasn’t a “wet” glide so it didn’t settle into fine lines readily. It wore well for eight hours before fading visibly.

