Elections

Election officials struggle to find enough poll workers

By Joanna Gagis
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 3 days ago
In the upcoming election, voters in New Jersey will have the option for the first time of going to the polls early. And after last year’s mostly mail-in election, hundreds of thousands are expected to again send their ballots through the mail or cast them at secure ballot drop boxes. Of course, regular in-person Election Day voting is available, too. But local election officials are facing poll worker shortages and other challenges as well.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
334K+
Views
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

