Election officials struggle to find enough poll workers
In the upcoming election, voters in New Jersey will have the option for the first time of going to the polls early. And after last year’s mostly mail-in election, hundreds of thousands are expected to again send their ballots through the mail or cast them at secure ballot drop boxes. Of course, regular in-person Election Day voting is available, too. But local election officials are facing poll worker shortages and other challenges as well.www.njspotlight.com
