Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Show Low, Vernon, Greer, Eagar and Springerville areas. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and high elevation snow showers are likely in this area after 1 AM tonight, which could make driving conditions even more difficult when combined with strong winds.