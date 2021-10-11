High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 14:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.alerts.weather.gov
