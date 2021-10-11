Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 14:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.alerts.weather.gov
