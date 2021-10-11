Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Sedona and Flagstaff regions, Tuba City, Keams Canyon, Kaibito. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and higher elevation snow showers are likely in this area from this evening into early Tuesday morning. This could make driving conditions even more difficult when combined with the strong winds.