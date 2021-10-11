Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Show Low, Vernon, Greer, Eagar and Springerville areas. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM MST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.