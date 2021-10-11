Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0