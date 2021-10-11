Will McElvain tweet

The Denver Broncos made a move to sign Avery Williamson at linebacker, but the Tennessee Titans swooped in and sniped him away. After the Josey Jewell injury, the Denver Broncos decided to promote from within and let second-year player Justin Strnad fill his starting role next to Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Although Strnad has done fairly well, he doesn’t play the run nearly as well as Jewell and that was an area the Broncos saw an opportunity to upgrade.

