Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car At DelCo Crash Scene

An officer was hospitalized after being struck by a car while at the scene of a crash in Delaware County on Monday, authorities said.

The officer was investigating the accident in the 2000 block of Industrial Highway around 6:10 a.m. in Eddystone, local police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released, authorities said.

The officer is recovering at home, police confirmed on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately released.

