Delaware County, PA

Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car At DelCo Crash Scene

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjvCx_0cO4z4S800

An officer was hospitalized after being struck by a car while at the scene of a crash in Delaware County on Monday, authorities said.

The officer was investigating the accident in the 2000 block of Industrial Highway around 6:10 a.m. in Eddystone, local police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released, authorities said.

The officer is recovering at home, police confirmed on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Daily Voice

Police ID Taxi Driver Fatally Shot In Westchester

Police have identified the 62-year-old man who was shot and died after being found injured in a Westchester parking lot.Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man, later identified as city resident Andres Valenzuela, on the ground in the parking …
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Fatal House Explosion Under Investigation In Area

One man is dead and two pets perished after an explosion at a Hudson Valley home.First responders from multiple agencies in Dutchess County responded to a reported house explosion on Hoffman Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Pine Plains.A house was destroyed in Pine PlainsGoFu…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
