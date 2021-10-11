Philadelphia Marathon requires runners to be vaccinated for 2021 race

Runners participating in the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon must be vaccinated against COVID-19, race organizers announced Monday.

The rule covers all of the races and events, which are scheduled for November 19 through 21.

Organizers are offering runners who don't wish to participate options to defer to next year, transfer to virtual, or receive a partial refund.

Detailed information will be sent to anyone who is already signed up for the race.

"We believe these changes will increase safety and protection for our devoted athletes," organizers said in a statement.

Because of the requirement, the Dunkin' Munchkin Kid's Run has been canceled.