Hiring teenagers might help with the nationwide truck driver shortage, but you still don’t generally see them behind the wheel of a big rig. Now that’s changing. Inside Edition spoke to a California 17-year-old, named Isabella, as she trained behind the wheel. She’s one of several teens at Patterson High School who are participating in one of the first truck-driving programs for high schoolers in the U.S. To prepare them for the real road, they spend 30 hours in a driving simulator.

PATTERSON, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO