Fiji to Reopen to Vaccinated U.S. Travelers in 2021

By From the Editor
AFAR
AFAR
 3 days ago

We could all use an escape to an island paradise right about now. Just in time for the holidays, fully vaccinated adults (as well as unvaccinated children accompanying them) will be able to travel to Fiji from the States. After nearly two years of its borders being closed, the 333...

www.afar.com

