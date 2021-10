Image Source: Getty / Paras Griffin and Getty / Theo Wargo. Keke Palmer is the poster child for shooting your shot and scoring big time. The Emmy-winning actress nabbed her upcoming guest role on Insecure's fifth and final season by tweeting at cocreator Issa Rae last year, and if that's not manifestation at its finest, we're not sure what is. Here's a play-by-play of what went down: back in September 2020, just a few months after Insecure's fourth season finished airing, Palmer fired off the below tweet to Rae pitching a part for herself to play in the HBO show's next installment. (For context on the butt-whooping she's referring to, the fourth season ends with Condola revealing she's pregnant with Lawrence's child, just as he and Issa start rekindling things.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO