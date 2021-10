Just over two months after winning gold at the Tokyo Games, British diving star Tom Daley revealed that he survived a scary battle with COVID-19 earlier this year. This weekend, The Times published an excerpt from the Olympian's upcoming book, Coming Up for Air. In it, Daley provides a detailed account of his harrowing experience—including the very first signs something was off, the false negative tests, and the scary escalation of symptoms that landed him in the hospital just months before the Olympics.

