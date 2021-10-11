CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

3 men caught on camera taking food, drinks and cash registers from Virginia Beach business

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HB2AX_0cO4wT0l00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for 3 men accused of stealing food, drinks, and cash registers from a Virginia Beach business.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the incident took place on September 29 at a business in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the men appeared to know their way around the business. Authorities added that it is possible the suspects were waiting for staff to leave the area before entering the business and committing the crimes.

One of the men is described as a white male with a tattoo sleeve on both arms and was wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt.

Another suspect is described as a Black male wearing a sweatshirt with the words “YUNG CHA$ERR” printed on the back.

The third suspect is a dark-skinned Black male wearing a green shirt under a black jacket.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

  • VB Burglary, Oct. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Crime Solvers)
  • VB Burglary, Oct. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Crime Solvers)

