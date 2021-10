Ed Mullins, the firebrand president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, has resigned from the role, the union said. The FBI raided the SBA headquarters in Lower Manhattan as well as Mullins' home in Port Washington, Long Island, on Tuesday morning. A letter from the SBA executive board acknowledged that "President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation" and "[g]iven the severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome," they asked him to resign from his position.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO