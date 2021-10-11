LA Rams OL saving the best for (Andrew Whitworth’s) last?

Andrew Whitworth is turning 40 and continues to play one of the toughest positions in the NFL at an elite level. He should have one helluva sendoff, don’t you think?. How do the LA Rams send off a legendary offensive lineman like left tackle Andrew Whitworth? I mean, if you were lining up next to him on the Rams offensive line, knowing that this is likely the last season you would be playing alongside a soon-to-be 40-year-old offensive tackle, how would that impact your play?