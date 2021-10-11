CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMU alum, trustee to blast off with William Shatner aboard rocket to space

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Blue Origin flight crew The latest Blue Origin flight crew includes William Shatner and Glen de Vries, a CMU alum and trustee. (Blue Origin)

PITTSBURGH — A Carnegie-Mellon University alum and university trustee is set to blast off into space with William Shatner aboard the latest Blue Origin flight.

Glen de Vries co-founded Medidata Solutions in 1999, a company which the Blue Origin website calls the “world’s most used clinical research platform.”

He’s also a private pilot and flew himself to the Blue Origin headquarters prior to the space flight.

The rocket was scheduled for liftoff on Tuesday, but will now be held until Wednesday due to weather issues in west Texas. The entire crew is scheduled to spend about 11 minutes in space with about four minutes of weightlessness before returning to the Earth’s surface.

