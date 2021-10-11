Justin Bieber will provide narration to NHL's season-opening doubleheader on ESPN

Anthony Behar

The 2021-22 regular season will officially open with the reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins before the Seattle Kraken play their inaugural game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bieber won't have any rooting interests in those games, as the Stratford, Ontario, Canada native is a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. The 27-year-old global superstar has even struck up a friendship with Leafs All-Star center Auston Matthews and recently launched a limited-edition collaboration with the team through his Drew House fashion line: