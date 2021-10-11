CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton County, TX

One dead in collision of two 18-wheelers in Sutton County

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – One person is confirmed dead after a collision between two 18-wheelers, eight miles west of Sonora, Texas Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2017 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a semitrailer, driven by Mandeep Singh (30) of Fresno, CA, was traveling eastbound on I-10 and struck a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, Singh overcorrected and entered the westbound lanes of I-10, striking an oncoming 2018 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a semitrailer.

The driver of the 2018 Freightliner Truck Tractor, Yuniel Maximo Escalona (32) of Houston, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Joseph Harris.

No citations have been issued at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Texas Highway Patrol was assisted by Sutton County Sheriff’s Office.

