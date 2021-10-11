Kyrie Irving is turning championship-minded Nets into total dysfunction
Kyrie Irving drew his line in the concrete, and the team that employs him realized its line was in wet cement. But who’s gonna tell either side this won’t work?. Because it can’t, and anyone who believes Irving and the favored Brooklyn Nets will walk this tightrope to perfection is fooling themself. Never mind this team has designs on winning a championship. Even if this was a lottery-bound team trying to scrape the end of the playoff plate, it couldn’t be tenable.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0