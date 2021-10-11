CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving is turning championship-minded Nets into total dysfunction

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving drew his line in the concrete, and the team that employs him realized its line was in wet cement. But who’s gonna tell either side this won’t work?. Because it can’t, and anyone who believes Irving and the favored Brooklyn Nets will walk this tightrope to perfection is fooling themself. Never mind this team has designs on winning a championship. Even if this was a lottery-bound team trying to scrape the end of the playoff plate, it couldn’t be tenable.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pacers Trade Is Centered Around Kyrie Irving

The Indiana Pacers’ biggest move they made this NBA offseason was bringing back Rick Carlisle as head coach. He will be replacing Nate Bjorkgren, who lasted only one season as the head coach before being fired. The Pacers had their playoff streak snapped at five seasons and many people believed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq blasts Kyrie Irving, says Nets should trade him

Kyrie Irving is in danger of having to miss every home game this season if he refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Brooklyn Nets should move on from the star point guard if the situation doesn’t change. During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially out Friday

Irving (not injury related) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Irving remains unvaccinated, so he'll be ineligible to play during Friday's home contest due to the New York City's vaccine mandate. The Nets haven't yet decided whether to accommodate the 29-year-old as a part-time player since he'll be unable to practice or play in home games as long as he remains unvaccinated.
NBA
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving

Kendrick Perkins has joined the chorus of pundits calling for the Brooklyn Nets to trade Kyrie Irving. Stephen A. Smith and Shaquille O'Neal have both already voiced that stance, now Perkins has made his feelings known. On Friday's episode of First Take, Perkins said Irving's stance on the COVID-19 vaccine...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
New York Post

Kyrie Irving unable to practice as Nets return home

The Nets returned to Brooklyn to resume practice on Tuesday, but Kyrie Irving was not present due to the city’s vaccination protocols after spending a week with the team at training camp in California. Irving has asked for privacy when it comes to his COVID vaccine decision, but it is...
NBA
arcamax.com

Kyrie Irving makes appearance at Nets' outdoor practice

NEW YORK — Nets star guard Kyrie Irving made an appearance at the team’s annual Practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday. The unvaccinated star guard wore a mask as he was introduced to a crowd of rowdy fans who have yet to see their two-guard take the floor this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy