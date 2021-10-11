Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth the Proper Way" in New Memoir

Britney Spears is ‘moving in the right direction’ after reported struggles with her mom Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn throughout her conservatorship. Britney Spears, 39, celebrated a big win when her dad Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship last week, and now she may eventually try to rebuild a relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, who she’s called out for performing her songs in the past, and possibly her mom Lynne Spears, 66, but is treading lightly. “Britney would eventually like to have a good relationship with her sister, but it’s hard because her sister is close to her mom and talks to her dad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard to get back to family dynamics when this isn’t cleaned up.”

