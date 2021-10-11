CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth the Proper Way" in New Memoir

By Alyssa Morin
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram. Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to put a spotlight on her personal life. As Britney Spears continues to make headlines amid her conservatorship battle, the pop star's younger sister plans to open up about her own journey. On Monday, Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share new details about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is scheduled to be published in January 2022.

