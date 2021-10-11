CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Leap somehow raised $500 million to make another AR headset

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic Leap has raised $500 million in funding and is preparing to release a new AR headset, the Magic Leap 2, next year, the company announced Monday. The headset will be generally available next year, the company said, and “select customers” are using it as part of an early access program.

www.theverge.com

Dice Insights

Magic Leap, with New Funding, Aims for Enterprise AR

Some tech startups misread the market and implode, never to be heard from again. Then you have Magic Leap, the buzzy augmented reality (AR) company, which has faced numerous crises over its relatively short life—and yet refuses to die. Two years after Magic Leap underwent massive layoffs, a restructuring, the...
Android Central

Carl Pei's Nothing to supercharge its future products with Qualcomm chips

Nothing has partnered with Qualcomm to build new product categories powered by the Snapdragon platform. Carl Pei's startup has also raised $50 million in a new round of funding from investors. The new alliance may herald Nothing's foray into the smartphone race. Nothing, a startup founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl...
finextra.com

GPS raises $300 million

Global Processing Services, the payment processor behind a host of challenger bank startups, including Revolut and Starling, has raised $300 million from Advent International and Viking Global Inbvestors. GPS has to-date issued over 190 million physical and virtual cards and last year processed over 1.3 billion transactions on its API-first...
sportspromedia.com

NBA partner Magic Leap valued at US$2bn following US$500m investment

Google, AT&T, Alibaba Group, JPMorgan Chase, and Saudi Arabia’s PIF have all invested since Magic Leap’s launch in 2010. Upcoming Magic Leap 2 device hoping to increase business adoption of AR. AR and VR market expected to grow to nearly US$140bn by end of 2024, according to IDC. Augmented reality...
#Magic Leap#Startup#Headset#Google Cloud#Ar#Cnbc#Peggyj#Fov
gamesindustry.biz

Magic Leap raises $500m, unveils Magic Leap 2

Magic Leap has completed a fresh round of funding, raising $500 million to continue its work on augmented reality. The company did not give details on who contributed, but a statement by Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson refers to "ongoing support from existing investors." Previous investors include Google, AT&T, Warner...
BBC

Magic Leap reveals new AR headset and fresh funding

Augmented reality (AR) firm Magic Leap has revealed the second version of its headset, alongside $500m in new investment. Unlike virtual reality (VR), the AR Magic Leap headsets project digital 3D objects on top of the real world. The new headset is intended primarily for business use and has, the...
inavateonthenet.net

Magic Leap announces $500 million in funding for AR development

AR developer Magic Leap has announced that it has raised $500 million in funding to roll out its second-generation, enterprise focused Magic Leap 2 AR headset in 2022. Magic Leap has expanded its focus on the enterprise market, expanding into training, manufacturing and healthcare use cases from 2020-2021. The total...
Fortune

Augmented reality startup Magic Leap gets a reset with new funding

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Magic Leap began its life in 2011 as a mysterious augmented reality startup from Florida that managed to raise an estimated $3.5 billion.
Road to VR

Magic Leap Teases Its Next-gen AR Headset for Enterprise

Magic Leap hasn’t come out with new hardware since it launched its seminal AR headset in 2018, Magic Leap 1. Now it seems we’re getting our first glimpse of what may very well be Magic Leap 2. Update: Magic Leap shared more news and details on Magic Leap 2 today...
Liliputing

Lilbits: HTC’s affordable VR headset, another way to install Windows 11, and even more Pixel 6 leaks

Just when you thought there was nothing left to leak, even more Google Pixel 6 information is making the rounds: Google may launch “Pixel Pass” along with the phone, giving customers a chance to bundle their monthly phone payments with other Google services including YouTube Premium, Google One Storage, and Google Play Pass. An extended warranty is also said to be part of the deal.
AlleyWatch

echo3D Raises $4M for its Cloud Platform That Makes Deploying 3D, VR, and AR Content Seamless

One of the key challenges preventing the widespread use of 3D, VR, and AR technologies is that achieving scale efficiently is difficult when development teams have to account for tailoring their projects for a growing ecosystem of specific devices and then maintaining these siloed experiences. echo3D is a content management system and content delivery network that gives developers the tool to confidently build using its back-end platform technology and ensure that the user experience will be fluid throughout. Similar to what headless architecture has done for commerce, echo3D decouples the back-end from the front with server-side infrastructure, providing the tools and a network platform. By essentially streamlining the creation of and offloading the maintenance of the back end for emerging technology development, like AWS has done for servers, echo3D allows developers to get to market faster and focus on building greater user experiences on the front end. The company, which just rebranded from echoAR, already has 12,000+ developers using the platform to build, maintain, and distribute their applications through a freemium model.
martechseries.com

BetterUp™ Raises $300 Million Series E at $4.7 Billion Valuation, Making the Company the Largest Mental Health and Coaching Startup in the World

BetterUp, the inventor of virtual professional coaching and global leader in mental fitness and human transformation for the enterprise, announced today the close of its $300 million Series E fundraise. This round brings the company’s valuation to $4.7 billion and total funding to $600 million, making BetterUp the largest mental health and coaching company in the world. The round also closely follows BetterUp’s $125 million Series D in February 2021, and over-achieving an aggressive 2x growth plan in the first half of the fiscal year. Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, and Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Mubadala Investment Company, also customers of BetterUp, along with Sapphire Ventures, Morningside Group, SV Angel, and PLUS Capital.
The Motley Fool

Could This Tiny Company Take on Amazon, Microsoft, and Google... And Win?

This company is focused on cloud computing, not e-commerce. It is pursuing customers that are small and often overlooked by the big cloud players. Many of the tools we use everyday -- from tools on our apps to streaming videos -- are in the cloud. The internet has fundamentally changed the way we access the things we want; and three companies are the kings of cloud computing: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.
VentureBeat

Echo3D raises $4M for cloud authoring of 3D, AR, and VR content

Echo3D has raised $4 million for cloud authoring of 3D, augmented reality, and virtual reality content for a wide range of applications. The New York company, formerly known as EchoAR, hopes to change the way 3D, AR, and VR content is stored and streamed. The aim is to reduce the file sizes and development times for 3D objects used on websites and apps.
uploadvr.com

Lynx Standalone AR-VR Headset Kickstarter Launches With $500 Price

French startup Lynx just launched the Kickstarter campaign for its upcoming standalone AR-VR hybrid headset. The device is promised for pledges above €425 to non-EU countries, equivalent to around $500. UPDATE October 6: Lynx initially included EU VAT in all pledges, but now offers a non-EU option, reducing the price...
techeblog.com

Prototype Facebook Virtual Reality Headset Teased by Mark Zuckerberg, Could be Next Oculus VR Device

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased a prototype virtual / augmented reality headset that his company is currently working on, calling it a “retina resolution” device. Some are speculating that it could be the next Oculus VR headset, since the retina resolution means that the device could potentially have a high enough pixel density that exceeds that of the human eye. Read more for another picture of a different prototype headset.
