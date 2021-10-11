CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin governor apologizes for indigenous boarding schools

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVzps_0cO4tkAr00
© Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued a formal apology Monday for "the tragedies inflicted upon Native American families and communities at boarding schools in Wisconsin and across the U.S."

Evers signed the executive order at the Oneida Reservation on Monday, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

"As a state, we share responsibility and have a moral obligation to pursue the truth and to bring these injustices to light in Wisconsin and our country because that understanding and acknowledgment is essential for accountability and healing," Evers wrote in a Twitter thread on the order.

Evers said his new order supports the Department of the Interior in its Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, announced in June, to review of "the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies."

Wisconsin had at least 10 Native American boarding schools, where hundreds or possibly thousands of Native youth died from disease or neglect, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Students had their hair cut short, were barred from speaking their native languages, and were stripped of other culture and customs.

The formal apology from Evers comes on Indigenous Peoples Day, which was officially recognized by President Biden via presidential proclamation Friday. Wisconsin is among more than a dozen states that have renamed the date that has historically been celebrated as Columbus Day.

Not all state and local officials have embraced the change. A mayor in Waterville, Maine, issued a proclamation in 2019 that officially solidified recognizing the holiday as Columbus Day.

However, many Christopher Columbus statues have been taken down throughout the country in the past few years due to a long list of abuses he is believed to have committed or enabled against Native populations during his explorations — from rape to enslavement and murder.

A statue of Columbus in Pittsburgh remains wrapped in plastic amid a legal battle over what its fate should be, while a statue of Columbus in Philadelphia was ordered to remain uncovered, and a Columbus statue in Tampa, Fla., remains standing and protected with around-the-clock guards.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
CBS News

Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for killing best friend Susan Berman

New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000. Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife's 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Christopher Columbus
The Hill

The Hill

357K+
Followers
41K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy