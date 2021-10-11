Count the days until your new Pixel 6 arrives with all these leaked wallpapers
Last week, we got a glimpse of some new Pixel wallpapers, previously spotted in Google’s massive ad campaign for its latest devices. With six backdrops to choose from — each perfectly crafted to take advantage of Material You themes — you might feel satisfied with dressing up your current phone like your next one. If that’s not good enough, a whole slew of Pixel-exclusive backgrounds has appeared online, basically guaranteeing there's something here for everyone.www.androidpolice.com
