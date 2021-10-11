Count the days until your new Pixel 6 arrives with all these leaked wallpapers

This morning, Evan Blass (@evleaks) dropped a ton of photos on Twitter that show off the Pixel 6 in a bunch of new settings that we’ve not seen before. The photos are primarily marketing/training materials that show the phone in various lifestyle situations, so there’s not a whole lot of new info to glean from them. There is a proper photo of the Pixel Stand (Google’s beefed-up wireless charging stand that should launch alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) that at least lets us know it is real and should be announced on October 19th as well. Oh, and there’s a few photos that highlight a new widget I don’t recall seeing before (boarding pass info) and more confirmation on the camera megapixel counts.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO