CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Count the days until your new Pixel 6 arrives with all these leaked wallpapers

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, we got a glimpse of some new Pixel wallpapers, previously spotted in Google’s massive ad campaign for its latest devices. With six backdrops to choose from — each perfectly crafted to take advantage of Material You themes — you might feel satisfied with dressing up your current phone like your next one. If that’s not good enough, a whole slew of Pixel-exclusive backgrounds has appeared online, basically guaranteeing there's something here for everyone.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Leaked! Are these the prices of Google Pixel 6 series

Between Google itself has revealed many aspects of the Pixel 6 range and leakers filling in the gaps. We have a good idea of what the Google. 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will bring. But one thing that we were unclear on was the price. Leaked! Google Pixel 6...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Download these stunning ColorOS 12 wallpapers on your smartphone

Earlier this month, OPPO revealed ColorOS 12, promising tons of new features and UI refreshments. Apart from new features, the updated OS has tons of exciting wallpapers that look stunning even on non-Oppo smartphones. What’s even more exciting is that you can now download all the stock wallpapers of the new OS right now.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

New iPad mini wallpapers for iPhone

Of the devices Apple announced in September 2021, the all 6th-generation iPad mini is getting a lot of attention. The fun sized device now includes an edge to edge screen and a Touch ID power button like its larger predecessor the iPad Air. Adding to the playfulness, Apple added more color ways and included iPad mini wallpapers that match each hardware version.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro's camera samples shown off in new leak

Last month, the Google Pixel 6 Pro appeared in a hands-on video, which didn't reveal much of significance new but gave us a quick 360-degree tour of the next-gen Pixel. The same source is back with another video, showing us the photos and videos taken from the Pixel 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Wallpapers
droid-life.com

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Arrive October 19!

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. It’s official! Google just set October 19 as the date that they’ll show off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Two weeks from now, folks!. For now, you can head over to this link where...
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

New Pixel 6 Pro leak starts answering our questions about what its cameras can do

Cameras are reliably one of the biggest highlights of any new Pixel phone. For the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has already given us a sneak peek at their revamped dual and triple rear camera setup, and separate leaks have been detailing their camera specs. Ahead of a rumored launch expected for later this month, the first set of photos and videos samples taken from the Pixel 6 Pro has made its way to the internet.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

New Pixel 6 Leak Shows Both Devices, Pixel Stand, Charger & More

The Google Pixel 6 series has just surfaced yet again. This time around, Evan Blass shared a ton of images on Twitter. These images show both Pixel 6 series devices, the Pixel Stand, a charger, and more. Let’s first check out the renders that got shared, you can check those...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers Are Already Available To Download

The Google Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19, and yet the wallpapers are already available to download. The wallpapers are provided by M. Brandon Lee from This Is Tech Today YouTube channel. Six Google Pixel 6 wallpapers are now available to download. The same source shared quite a...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Stand leak confirms revised design, new UI, the hint of active cooling and wireless charging support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Evan Blass has got his hands on numerous Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro marketing assets, including a few showcasing a new Google Pixel Stand. Google released the original model with the Pixel 3 series in 2018, which it continues to sell for US$79. The Pixel Stand can recharge Pixel smartphones at up to 10 W, a relatively low wattage compared to the 50 W that the OnePlus equivalent offers.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

New marketing photos of Google Pixel 6 leaked

Google will be launching the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on the 19th of October, which still leaves some time for some leaks of the new handsets. Evan Blass has posted some marketing renders of the lower-end version of the device, the Google Pixel 6. The release of the...
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

Cheat on your current smartphone with these Pixel 6 wallpapers

We’re just ten days out from Google’s official launch event for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and if you’re like many of the writers at Android Police, it’s hard to imagine being more excited. If you want to give your current device the look and feel of your next smartphone, some newly leaked wallpapers might be just what you’re after.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Here are some Pixel 6 wallpapers to match the ads [Updated]

Part of the marketing for the Pixel 6 is the ability to make it yours, including Android 12 matching its colors to your wallpaper. A new set of colorful wallpapers have arrived for download that match the designs seen in ads for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. From...
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

New Pixel 6 leaks show new Pixel Stand, prove Google won the leaker wars this time around

This morning, Evan Blass (@evleaks) dropped a ton of photos on Twitter that show off the Pixel 6 in a bunch of new settings that we’ve not seen before. The photos are primarily marketing/training materials that show the phone in various lifestyle situations, so there’s not a whole lot of new info to glean from them. There is a proper photo of the Pixel Stand (Google’s beefed-up wireless charging stand that should launch alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) that at least lets us know it is real and should be announced on October 19th as well. Oh, and there’s a few photos that highlight a new widget I don’t recall seeing before (boarding pass info) and more confirmation on the camera megapixel counts.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Expansive Google Pixel 6 leak confirms facial recognition, new Pixel cases

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are on the cusp of being officially revealed, with the Pixel Fall Launch event set for October 19. But new renders from reliable leaker Evan Blass leave little to the imagination, reducing the odds of any major surprises. Showing off everything from Face Unlock to the new Pixel Stand and even cases, the renders show that the Pixel 6 may very well be Google’s best phone yet in terms of both software and hardware.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

More Pixel 6 wallpapers are leaked, and you can download them now

Shortly after Google unwrapped the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we were able to get a taste of what’s to come thanks to a wallpaper dump that made its rounds. There were a total of 12 wallpapers at the time, all of which are supposedly expected to be available to use when Google’s next devices arrive later this month.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy