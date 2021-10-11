CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Indigenous protesters urge Biden to stop approving fossil fuel projects

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ag8gU_0cO4tbEK00
Hundreds of Native Americans and other environmental activists rallied against fossil fuels on Indigenous Peoples Day in Washington.

Hundreds of protesters led by Indigenous activists from across the country demonstrated in front of the White House on Monday to demand that Joe Biden stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare the climate crisis a national emergency.

The rally marks the start of five days of demonstrations calling for greater attention to climate injustices as Native American leaders and tribal members head to the capital to publicize their demands.

The demonstrations are part of People v Fossil Fuels protests, organized by a coalition of groups known as Build Back Fossil Free, who are urging the Biden administration take further action to reduce carbon-producing fossil fuel projects.

Monday’s demonstrations fell on a federal holiday in the US that until recently was officially dedicated to Christopher Columbus. However, spurred by national calls for racial equity and decolonization, communities across the country have over the years paired or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The protests were non-violent but dozens of demonstrators were subjected to police use of a long range acoustic device, which emits a piercing sound, according to video footage captured by Indigenous campaigners. The use of the device, ostensibly for crowd control, prompted criticism online with users tweeting, “Why is police force necessary? [They’re] not doing anything!!!!” and “There were less police protecting the capital from traitors,” in reference to the 6 January attacks.

01:44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvR40_0cO4tbEK00
Activists hold rally on Indigenous Peoples' Day outside White House – video

Outside the White House, the words “Expect Us” were spray-painted on the base of a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh US president who is infamous for, among other things, leading the violent and lethal repression of Native American peoples in a displacement known as the Trail of Tears.

“Expect Us” is part of the phrase “Respect Us, or Expect Us,” which many Indigenous women have been using while demonstrating against the Canadian oil company Enbridge’s $9bn upgrade of an oil pipeline designed to carry oil from Alberta, Canada, to Wisconsin.

The Line 3 pipeline has been met with numerous protests, with police arresting more than 900 demonstrators opposing the infrastructure since construction efforts began. Enbridge has reimbursed US police $2.4m for arresting and surveilling hundreds of demonstrators in Minnesota who oppose the pipeline construction.

The Indigenous Environmental Network – a broad alliance of tribes, Indigenous rights groups, labor organizations and others – criticized Biden for not moving to block Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project.

“If President Biden was committed to honoring the treaties and strengthening sovereignty, he would implement a policy of Free, Prior and Informed Consent by executive authority and act swiftly to mitigate the climate chaos that has engulfed our communities by ending the anti-Indigenous US legacy of fossil fuel extractivism,” IEN’s statement said.

“We have had enough of your empty words,” IEN added, referring to Biden’s first-ever presidential proclamation on Friday of Indigenous People’s Day, in hopes of refocusing the federal holiday toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

“Proclamations don’t erase the police surveillance of Indigenous peoples standing for our land and water, beatings, and imprisonment for those trying to stop pipelines, fracking, uranium, and other extractive industries from devastating our ecosystems and our bodies and violating our rights,” IEN said.

Comments / 28

Chuckwood woe is me
2d ago

and wonder if these dumbasses walk everywhere, with no shoes on. or the clothes they wear they stitched by hand. if you go into a store on reservation, and turn over the artifact s that are supposed to represent the Indians, it all says made in China. The only thing they know about their ancestry is that they get free food free clothing and a casino

Reply(1)
9
Crazier from Mt.
2d ago

cut all utilities to the reservations and see how long it takes to have it restored after all the bitching. nice try.

Reply
11
david
2d ago

It’s Columbus Day and will all-ways be Columbus Day and as soon as grump is back in the White House he will fix all of the destruction joe Biden and the democrats have caused

Reply(1)
4
Related
Fortune

‘A very weak hand’: Biden set to head to COP26 summit without congressional support for his climate pledges

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Joe Biden has embraced climate action as no other U.S. president has, with promises to rapidly cut carbon from power grids and shift to electric cars. That would—potentially—put the country responsible for more than a quarter of greenhouse gas on the brink of dramatic decarbonization.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Washington Post

Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss coronavirus, climate change, caring for poor

President Biden will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 29 during a trip to Europe for two high-profile global summits, the White House announced Thursday. Biden and Francis will discuss “working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christopher Columbus
Norman Transcript

Oklahoma Indigenous activists urge Biden to declare climate emergency during D.C. rallies

WASHINGTON — Oklahoma Indigenous activists came to the nation’s capital this week to urge President Biden to stop all fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency. Casey Camp-Horinek, councilwoman and hereditary drumkeeper of the Womens’ Scalp Dance Society of the Ponca Nation of Oklahoma, and JoKay Dowell, Indigenous Environmental Network organizer and a member of the Cherokee Nation, started protesting on Monday when the rallies officially began. They will stay in Washington until the conclusion of the protests.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popular Science

Plastic production is a fossil fuel problem

The following is an excerpt from Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis by Erica Cirino. Cancer Alley snakes 85 miles along both banks of the Mississippi, forming a patchwork of sugarcane plantations and petrochemical complexes, the former with a legacy of slavery and soil degradation and the latter with a legacy of spills, explosions, and widespread pollution. As industry has closed in, breathing room has been hard to come by. Many people who live on the industrial fenceline are fearful for their lives.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Biden is complicit in climate-related 'mass death,' activists claim

Climate activists continued their protest outside the White House on Wednesday, with one activist group suggesting that President Biden is "complicit in mass death." Activists put up a 60-foot sign to make it look like a flood was swallowing up the White House. "Activists have deployed a 60-foot FLOOD in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracking#Indigenous Rights#Pipelines#The White House#Native American#Indigenous Peoples#Canadian
Science Friday

Indigenous Activists Helped Save Almost A Billion Tons Of Carbon Per Year

This summer, Science Friday and other media outlets covered the protests against an oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota, where Canadian company Enbridge Energy was replacing and expanding their existing Line 3 infrastructure. Native American tribes in Minnesota—whose lands the pipeline would pass through and alongside—organized protests, direct action, and other resistance against the project. The pipeline was completed, and began moving tar sands oil at the beginning of October.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

‘Stop obstructing’: Soros-funded group protests Sinema at Boston Marathon over $3.5T spending bill

A progressive political action group, funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, protested Sen. Kyrsten Sinema at the Boston Marathon on Monday. The Green New Deal Network (GNDN), a coalition of 15 groups such as the Sunrise Movement and MoveOn.org, targeted the Arizona Democrat over her opposition to President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KREX

Biden to meet Kenya president as war roils nearby Ethiopia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to hold his first one-on-one talks as president with an African leader on Thursday, hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and a humanitarian crisis roil neighboring Ethiopia, according to the White House. The Oval Office talks come just weeks after Biden signed an executive order threatening […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden's vaccine mandate for companies nears as proposed rule sent to White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday submitted to the White House the initial text of President Joe Biden’s plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested regularly. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration submitted the proposed rule for review. Some details...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Expect us’: Indigenous activists lead Washington DC protests to demand Biden declare climate emergency

Indigenous people from across the US are leading protests in Washington DC to begin a week of demonstrations demanding President Joe Biden halt fossil fuel development and declare a national climate emergency.A week of action for People vs Fossil Fuels beginning on 11 October – which the president recognised as Indigenous Peoples Day in the first-ever White House proclamation for the holiday – is expected to draw thousands to the Capitol for acts of civil disobedience and calls to action to apply pressure to the Biden administration in the face of the climate crisis.Protesters will gather at Freedom Plaza...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy