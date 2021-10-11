International Day of the Girl brings attention to continued gender gap
Today is International Day of the Girl and it's a day to focus attention on the need to address challenges that girls face and to promote girl’s empowerment. Despite women closing the gender gap with respect to completing a bachelor’s degree, they have not closed the gap in degrees in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, math) fields. Approximately 30 percent of men in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area earned their degree in a STEM field compared to only 12 percent of women.cbsaustin.com
Comments / 0