Barkley (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants eased Barkley into the season, as he handled just 11 touches on a 47-percent share of the offensive snaps Week 1. He's since ripped off 37 touches for 163 yards from scrimmage and one TD while going above 80 percent of those plays over the last two contests. Barkley may be under a maintenance plan for a good portion of the season after last year's ACL and MCL tears, but they have yet to impact his availability for game days.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO