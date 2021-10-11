In search of a California dividing line, where Giantslandia starts and Dodgersville ends

You know you’ve come to the right place when you walk in the door of the West End Bar & Grill on a night that will go down in baseball history. Co-owner Gary Neal, wearing a San Francisco Giants jersey with a “world champions” patch on the sleeve, works the door. Mark Glanzman, the guy in the Dodger-blue shirt with “Kersh” for pitcher Clayton Kershaw emblazoned on the back, holds down the center of the bar.