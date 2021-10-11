CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, MO

City of Centralia to appoint interim police chief

By Zach Boetto
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhiNI_0cO4r9a500
KMIZ

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Centralia is expected to appoint a temporary police chief Monday night during a board of aldermen meeting.

The meeting is taking place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

According to the agenda on the website, the city also plans to "authorize Mayor Chris Cox to execute an agreement on behalf of the city engaging Cunningham, Vogel & Rost, P.C. as a special legal counsel to the city."

The City of Centralia announced on Oct. 8 it was asking a law firm to look into "recent allegations of impropriety" in the city government.

However, the announcement did not specify what type of allegations have been leveled or against whom.

The city government has been under scrutiny after multiple departures from the police department.

Three Centralia police officers resigned Thursday after Chief Bob Bias announced his leave days before and took early retirement Sunday. One officer mentioned a lack of transparency from the city as a reason why he resigned.

The Mayor addressed the new announcements Friday with ABC 17 News crews.

"As the mayor of this town, I want to make sure that people understand that we are engaged in taking precautions and we are engaged in doing things the right way - as we always have as far as I'm concerned," said Chris Cox, Centralia Mayor.

Stay with ABC 17 News online and watch at 9 and 10 p.m. for more information on this story as it breaks.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Columbia city official running for mayor

Barbara Buffaloe announced her intent to run in the April election in a Facebook post on a new campaign page. Buffaloe is entering a race with no incumbent after Mayor Brian Treece said last month that he will not seek reelection. Treece is the only person with a campaign committee for the mayor's race registered with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The post Former Columbia city official running for mayor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City leaders address downtown gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City leaders say they are in communication with the Columbia Police Department and Chief of Police Jeff Jones and are working to curb some of the downtown shootings. With several gun violence incidents in the past few weeks, community members have expressed concerns and are calling on city leaders to step up. The post City leaders address downtown gun violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Centralia, MO
Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Governor Parson to address data issue found with state education department’s website

The Missouri Department of Education says it has fixed an issue that allowed access to some educators social security information, after the department says it was notified personal information of three educators was possibly compromised through the state's certification database. The post Governor Parson to address data issue found with state education department’s website appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Aldermen#Early Retirement#Cunningham Vogel Rost#Abc 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New I-70 bridge near Rocheport set to kick off construction on Tuesday

Watch the groundbreaking live in the player below. ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is set to hold a ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for the new Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Les Bourgeois Vineyards Bistro terrace, which overlooks The post New I-70 bridge near Rocheport set to kick off construction on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ROCHEPORT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Officials break ground on new I-70 bridge over Missouri River

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation marked the start of construction on the new Missouri River bridge near Rocheport with a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Les Bourgeois Vineyards Bistro terrace, which overlooks the Missouri River and the current bridge. Speakers included:. Missouri Governor...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three officers resign from Centralia police

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three more Centralia police officers resigned Thursday after the Chief of Police Bob Bias resigned on Sept. 29 and took early retirement effective on Oct. 10. A former officer says he was wrongly fired last month and he was the first of three officers to leave the...
CENTRALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sunday morning apartment fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire along the 500 block of East Elm Street on Sunday morning. The department responded to the fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to the release, multiple people were evacuated and fire crews rescued one pet from the building. The post Sunday morning apartment fire in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy