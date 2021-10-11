City of Centralia to appoint interim police chief

KMIZ

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Centralia is expected to appoint a temporary police chief Monday night during a board of aldermen meeting.

The meeting is taking place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

According to the agenda on the website, the city also plans to "authorize Mayor Chris Cox to execute an agreement on behalf of the city engaging Cunningham, Vogel & Rost, P.C. as a special legal counsel to the city."

The City of Centralia announced on Oct. 8 it was asking a law firm to look into "recent allegations of impropriety" in the city government.

However, the announcement did not specify what type of allegations have been leveled or against whom.

The city government has been under scrutiny after multiple departures from the police department.

Three Centralia police officers resigned Thursday after Chief Bob Bias announced his leave days before and took early retirement Sunday. One officer mentioned a lack of transparency from the city as a reason why he resigned.

The Mayor addressed the new announcements Friday with ABC 17 News crews.

"As the mayor of this town, I want to make sure that people understand that we are engaged in taking precautions and we are engaged in doing things the right way - as we always have as far as I'm concerned," said Chris Cox, Centralia Mayor.

Stay with ABC 17 News online and watch at 9 and 10 p.m. for more information on this story as it breaks.