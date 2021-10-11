Make a Difference Day to include Penfield food drive
The Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf, 1618 Jackson Road, will hold a food drive from 8 to 11 a.m. on Make a Difference Day, Oct. 23. Needed items include applesauce, beef stew, boxed potatoes, broth, brownie/cake mix, canned pasta, coffee (1 pound or smaller), cranberry sauce, dish soap, flour, Hamburger Helper, jam/jelly, Jell-O, Kleenex, mayonnaise, oatmeal, pancake syrup, rice sides, stuffing, sugar, tomato soup, tuna/canned meat and turkey gravy packets.www.monroecopost.com
