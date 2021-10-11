Drugs, 4 unbuckled children found in Madisonville traffic stop
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested in Madisonville over the weekend after officers found heroin, meth and fentanyl in a car with four unbuckled children during a traffic stop.
Just before midnight on Oct. 9, an officer with Madisonville Police pulled over a vehicle in the 4800 block of New Highway 68. The driver, identified as Justin Wohlford-Presley, was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance. A database check showed his license had been suspended and there was a warrant for his arrest.
Wohlford-Presley and Kayla Wolfenbarger were arrested after officers found heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with four unrestrained children in the backseat.
- Knoxville suspect accused of public intoxication, kicking pregnant woman in the stomach
- Ex-Oak Ridge Police officer faces new rape charges
- Suspect killed in shootout with Knoxville Police
Wolfenbarger faces multiple drug charges and four counts of aggravated child endangerment, while Wohlford faces four counts of child restraint violations, driving on a suspended license and other charges.STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 2