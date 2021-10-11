CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TN

Drugs, 4 unbuckled children found in Madisonville traffic stop

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested in Madisonville over the weekend after officers found heroin, meth and fentanyl in a car with four unbuckled children during a traffic stop.

Just before midnight on Oct. 9, an officer with Madisonville Police pulled over a vehicle in the 4800 block of New Highway 68. The driver, identified as Justin Wohlford-Presley, was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance. A database check showed his license had been suspended and there was a warrant for his arrest.

Wohlford-Presley and Kayla Wolfenbarger were arrested after officers found heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with four unrestrained children in the backseat.

Wolfenbarger faces multiple drug charges and four counts of aggravated child endangerment, while Wohlford faces four counts of child restraint violations, driving on a suspended license and other charges.

