Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro heads to Pittsburgh Wednesday to formally announce he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor. It’s not a surprise. Shapiro’s lofty political ambitions have been well-known and discussed throughout his nearly two decades in Pennsylvania politics. But his bid remains unusual. Unlike the crowded 2022 field for U.S. Senate — and for the Republican nomination for governor — Shapiro is in a lane by himself. No other Democrat with political experience or the ability to put together a formidable campaign has expressed plans to challenge him.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO