CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Target's Holiday Home Collections Are Here, and of Course We Want Everything From Studio McGee

By India Yaffe
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're very pro early holiday decorating, and if you're on the same page, get ready. The new Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection is available at Target, and it'll turn your home into a winter wonderland. We're talking golden garlands, chic green plates perfect for the season, and even stockings. It's never too early, and honestly, if you don't act fast, some of your favorite pieces will probably have sold out.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

New Gingerbread K-Cups Are The Star Of Starbucks’ At-Home Holiday Collection

There’s plenty of peppermint mocha, too. Get a jumpstart on the holidays with Starbucks’ 2021 collection of seasonal at-home products, which officially returned on Oct. 12. 'Tis the season (extra early) when you buy the new and returning flavors at grocery retailers and online for a limited time. Starbucks Gingerbread...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Holidays#Target#Studio Mcgee
PopSugar

Everything We Can't Stop Thinking About Buying From Target This October

Target is undoubtedly one of our favorite shopping destinations for everything from beauty products to cute fall fashion pieces. Another selection we can never ignore? Its home department. The retailer is constantly coming out with new stylish pieces we just can't wait to add to our homes. This October, we're...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

FYI, Forever 21 Now Sells Home Decor, and Prices Start at $3

In news you absolutely needed to know, Forever 21 came out with a new line of home decor, and it just might be more affordable than you imagined. HOME at Forever 21 is the brand's first-ever full home collection, and it's filled with items for every room in the house including the office, bedroom, bathroom, and more. With bright colors, stylish designs, and products fit for any space, the selection has everything home-dwellers need to turn their quarters into a personalized escape.
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

It's time to start your holiday shopping—here are the best gifts from HSN

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for a great gift to buy for someone you know and love? Look no further, as HSN is the perfect place to buy something they'll not only remember, but also use for a long time. This online store has some incredible finds and celeb-founded favorites at low prices in electronics, home goods, kitchen, and makeup brands.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
myrecipes.com

Amazon's Early Holiday Deals Are Packed with Kitchen and Home Discounts—Including a Set of Wusthof Knives for Only $24

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It may only be the beginning of October, but the holiday season is already fast approaching. To celebrate the impending shopping season, Amazon launched a slew of deals in just about every category, whether you're looking to gift a fancy set of knives or snag discounted furniture. With the help of Amazon, you'll be able to actually get all of your holiday shopping done early—no last-minute scrambling required.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Christmas toy sale dates 2021: Predicted deals on bestsellers, from Lego to Barbie

Whether you’re the type of person who listens to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day on 1 October, or you wait until the arrival of advent before getting excited about the big day, it’s still best to get your gift list ticked off nice and early. Not only does it mean you’ll beat the pre-Christmas rush, but you may also save some money too. This is because big-name brands and retailers often give the gift of whopping sales and deals ahead of the big day. We’re talking whopping discounts on everything from Lego and Barbie to Hasbro board...
SHOPPING
point2homes.com

Home Staging 101: Everything You Want to Know about Staging a Home

If you’re thinking of selling a home, you’ve probably heard the term ‘home staging.’ And like many people, you’ve probably got some questions. Questions like “What is home staging exactly?” and “Do I really need home staging to sell my home?” Read on for the answers to these and all your top home staging questions.
HOME & GARDEN
NYLON

Onitsuka Tiger’s New Spring 2022 Collection Is The Exact Type Of Athluxury We Want To Wear

Travel is undoubtedly on most of our minds — Onitsuka Tiger designer Andrea Pompilio’s included. For Spring 2022, the creative director of the Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger delivered the trip of a lifetime, even if only virtually. Presented during Milan Fashion Week, the brand took viewers on a journey from the Italian city to the streets of Tokyo with a short film titled “MILAN-TOKYO” that transformed empty airport terminals, bridges, and expressways into runways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The Harrods beauty advent calendar 2021 is everything we dreamed of and more, here's the exclusive scoop of what's inside and when you can get it

I look forward to autumn every year. It’s my favourite season, anyway, for the changing colours of the trees and the fact that I get to wear knitwear and coats again, but mainly because it signals the release of the Harrods beauty advent calendar - and this year, we have the exclusive. While it may seem too soon for some, with a couple of months still to go until Christmas commences, it’s never too early to treat yourself. Come December, you’ll be grateful you indulged (trust me, it will sell out).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Milk

The Afternoon Tea Furniture Collection Is Bohinc Studio’s Most Ambitious Yet

At this year’s London Design Festival, Bohinc Studio debuted their Afternoon Tea furniture collection by mixing modern and traditional in a townhome turned showroom. Designed by Lara Bohinc and composed of nine pieces, it’s the studio’s largest, most ambitious collection to date. Playful and feminine, the hallmarks of this series are the spheres and circles used throughout with only a straight line or angle here and there.
INTERIOR DESIGN
POPSUGAR

Let's Have a Moment of Silence For These Adorable Halloween Birds From Target, Shall We?

If you like all things spooky and cute, quit scrolling and pay close attention: we found you the perfect decoration! Target's Hyde & Eeek Boutique is selling a 3pk Featherly Friends Bird Halloween Decorative Figurine ($15) and it comes with three fabric birds dressed as a witch, mummy, and pumpkin. The small and incredibly detailed set of trinkets are perfect for spooking up a desk, mantle, or even windowsill, and are great for small apartments that don't have space for extra decor (but still deserve to look spooky!). Subtle and haunted at the same time, you'll want this trio out on display for the entire month of October . . . or longer. Fly to your nearest Target to pick them up or order them online — you can even snag the Featherly Friends Bird Witch Halloween Decorative Figurines ($5) separately if you wish! Have a haunted month, mortals.
SHOPPING
talesbuzz.com

Hearth & Hand Magnolia Holiday Collection at Target 2021

As Talesbuzz editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Is it still September? Yes. Are we already excited for the holiday season? Also...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

BRB Shopping, Because Target Just Dropped Its Holiday Collection With Jungalow

Just in time for our holiday shopping (our philosophy is always: the earlier, the better), Target launched another collaboration with Black-owned brand Jungalow. This isn't the company's first venture with the retailer: we happily shopped the stunning home goods released for the fall, plus the bright pieces of furniture from their recent home edit. Safe to say, we're obsessed with designer Justina Blakeney's maximalist interior aesthetic, and we're reaching for our wallets again as the holiday collection just dropped.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Puzzles Are Some of the Top Gifts This Holiday Season, and We Love These 5 From Jiggy

Ready or not, here come the holidays, and if you're like us, you've already started thinking about great gifts for everyone on your list. This season, we're excited about affordable, fun, indoor activities, and to us, that means puzzles. We've recently discovered Jiggy, a cool, elevated puzzle brand, and we think they make for some amazing gifts, particularly these five standout styles.
SHOPPING
homecrux.com

20 Top Picks From Home Depot’s Halloween Collection 2021

We are months away from welcoming the dead and the doomed, but the craze for Halloween is already mounting among the netizens. Halloween is that day of the year when we should keep our smartphones aside and return to the normal world with some abnormal and obnoxious outfits. Some are dressed as zombies while others pay tribute to the fiends and monsters.
SHOPPING
Parents Magazine

We're Moms and Design Experts: Here's How to Pick the Best Paint Color for Your Family Home

Specialists in the design world have long leaned into an in-the-know guideline to brighten various rooms: It's called the 60-30-10 rule, and you don't have to be a decorating professional to work its magic. The idea, in short, is to land on a trio of colors, with 60 percent as the dominant hue, usually the walls. A second color accounts for 30 percent, from furniture, bedding, or a rug (or even a painted accent wall). Your final 10 percent comes from pillows, art, or other little touches. Like any décor "rule," this one is not hard-and-fast. You might think of 60-30-10 as a helpful starting point that can go in many different directions.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy