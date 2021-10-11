Target's Holiday Home Collections Are Here, and of Course We Want Everything From Studio McGee

If you like all things spooky and cute, quit scrolling and pay close attention: we found you the perfect decoration! Target's Hyde & Eeek Boutique is selling a 3pk Featherly Friends Bird Halloween Decorative Figurine ($15) and it comes with three fabric birds dressed as a witch, mummy, and pumpkin. The small and incredibly detailed set of trinkets are perfect for spooking up a desk, mantle, or even windowsill, and are great for small apartments that don't have space for extra decor (but still deserve to look spooky!). Subtle and haunted at the same time, you'll want this trio out on display for the entire month of October . . . or longer. Fly to your nearest Target to pick them up or order them online — you can even snag the Featherly Friends Bird Witch Halloween Decorative Figurines ($5) separately if you wish! Have a haunted month, mortals.

