Ohio women, AAPI community continue to get vaccinated at higher rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Ohio leads that state in being vaccinated against COVID-19 by double digits.

In the Spring when vaccinations became available to everyone, the AAPI community led the state in vaccinations by around 10 points. That gap has now widened even more with 88% of Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander people and 68% of Asian people have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health data. Statewide, 55% of all Ohioans have done the same.

ODH COVID-19 vaccine data is broken down in race by eight categories: Asian, American Indian Alaska Native, Black, Multiracial, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander, White, other, and unknown.

Around 10% of the 4.5 million Ohioans listed their race as either unknown or other.

Meantime, females in Ohio are also being vaccinated at a 17% higher rate than males. Nearly 57% of Ohio females have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 50% of males have. That is a smaller gap than what mid-April numbers showed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.