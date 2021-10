Restaurant writing is all about hunger, but damn if I wasn’t thirsty for a new fine(r) dining restaurant. I realized how much I needed this sort of infusion about midway through my first visit to Brasa Haya, a new Spanish restaurant in a converted home on Northeast Beech Street, formerly the Beech Street Parlor. Sitting inside (vaccinations required) with three friends, I tasted a perfectly stacked bite of pork belly and squid—the classic Spanish pairing of pork and seafood—with an unctuous twist of poached egg and bright salsa verde. It all created a taste combination even my adventurous palate hadn’t had before. Swoon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO